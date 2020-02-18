Le'Veon Bell Trade Rumors: Jets Are 'Unlikely' to Deal RB Barring Strong Offer

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

While New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas told reporters in December that he would listen to teams' inquiries on Le'Veon Bell, the running back is reportedly likely to remain in the Big Apple for the 2020 campaign.

On Tuesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reported that "a trade remains 'unlikely,' according to a source familiar with the Jets' plans, but they'd consider it for the right offer."

This follows a Monday report from ESPN's Rich Cimini, who said that "the chances of a trade are remote" because of Bell's "massive salary."

Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets last offseason, and Cimini noted that any return for him "would be minimal, probably a Day 3 draft pick."

The former Michigan State star didn't find the same success in New York that made him a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2013-17.

His yards-per-carry average dipped from 4.3 during his Pittsburgh tenure to 3.2 in his first year with the Jets. His 4.0 yards per touch were also a career low.

The Jets offense sputtered sans starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who only played one game before missing time with mononucleosis. When Darnold returned in Week 6, Bell still couldn't get much going, posting 3.4 yards per carry for the remainder of the season behind an offensive line that finished 31st in run blocking and 30th in pass blocking, per Football Outsiders.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported in May that Gase "absolutely did not want to sign" Bell or another running back to a large contract. Mike Maccagnan, the GM who signed Bell, was fired that month.

After the season, Gase told reporters that they could ask the GM about Bell's status as the starter for 2020.

The Jets started 1-7 but finished strong to go 7-9 in Gase's first season as the Jets' head coach.