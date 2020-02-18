Ryan Newman Awake, 'Speaking with Family and Doctors' After Daytona 500 Crash

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Less than 24 hours after a crash on the final lap at the 2020 Daytona 500, Ryan Newman is awake and communicating with doctors and family members.

Per a statement from Roush Fenway Racing, Newman remains under medical supervision at Halifax Medical Center:

Steve Newmark, president of Roush Fenway Racing, also issued a statement on behalf of Newman and his family:

Newman was leading the race on the final lap when Ryan Blaney's car made contact with his car, causing it to spin out of control before smashing into the wall when it flipped on its hood and caught fire after flying into another car.

Track workers immediately came over to get Newman out of his car, which was still on fire and had gas pouring out of it after it came to a stop.

NASCAR announced Newman was taken to the hospital where he was listed in serious condition, but doctors did not consider his injuries to be life-threatening.

Denny Hamlin, who won the race, issued an apology on Twitter for celebrating after his victory, noting he had "absolutely NO IDEA of the severity of the crash until I got to victory lane."

The Daytona 500 was postponed until Monday because of rain after completing 20 laps on Sunday. Newman began in seventh place and led 15 laps total before the crash occurred.