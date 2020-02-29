MJF Beats Cody in Grudge Match at AEW Revolution 2020

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Cody hoped to get his long-awaited revenge on MJF on Saturday, but it was MJF who came out on the winning end of their grudge match at AEW Revolution.

MJF used his Dynamite Diamond ring to knock Cody out and pin him for the win.

For nearly four months, Cody was obsessed with getting his hands on MJF after his protege turned his back on him at Full Gear and cost him a chance to win the AEW World Championship.

MJF was in Cody's corner for the title match against Chris Jericho at the pay-per-view on Nov. 9, and he threw in the towel when Cody was locked in the Walls of Jericho. MJF initially seemed remorseful, but it was all a ruse, as he attacked his mentor after the match.

The loss was a huge blow to Cody, not only because he fell short of the AEW world title on that day but also because he vowed to never challenge for the belt again in the event of a loss.

During the aftermath, Cody made it clear he would be willing to do anything to get a match against MJF, and the villain got the most out of that.

MJF stipulated Cody could not get physical with him until Revolution, that he must allow himself to be lashed 10 times on live television and that he must defeat Wardlow in AEW's first-ever steel cage match.

Avoiding contact with MJF was difficult given the fact that he attempted to goad Cody on numerous occasions, but The American Nightmare managed to refrain and satisfy that portion of the demands.

Taking 10 lashes wasn't as easy, but with Brandi Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes and The Young Bucks urging him on, he somehow made it through, although MJF took advantage of the opportunity by hitting him with a low blow for good measure.

The final piece of the puzzle was popped into place last week when Cody outlasted the massive, powerful Wardlow in a steel cage match, which officially set the stage for his clash with MJF.

The rivalry between the two men leading up to Revolution was old-school storytelling at its finest, as AEW managed to put off the desired result of Cody getting his hands on MJF for months while still providing the viewing audience with compelling television.

Saturday's match was the culmination of a long and winding road, but Cody's fans were deprived of seeing him give MJF what he deserved.

The win gives MJF a ton of credibility as a top heel, though, and given how popular Cody is, the loss could actually be a good thing for him in terms of giving him even more sympathy and more adversity to battle back from.

