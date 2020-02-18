Leverkusen Sporting Director Talks Kai Havertz Amid Summer Transfer Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has said the club will assess Kai Havertz's future in the summer amid continued speculation linking him with a transfer.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Havertz has gone about establishing himself as one of the best young talents in the game, providing goals and assists from an attacking midfield berth for the Bundesliga side.

Naturally, high-profile interest was reported in the summer, although the Germany international stayed put. Speaking about the team's main asset, Voller said they'll take stock of the situation at the end of the campaign, per 100 per cent Bundesliga - Football at Nitro (h/t Sean Wilson of Goal):

"I am glad that we still held [on to Havertz] this year. We'll see how it looks in summer. He still has a contract until 2022—these are, of course, the classic facts.

"There was already interest in the summer, but we told him that it would be good for him to stay with us for another year. And that was the right decision."

As Wilson relayed, Havertz was reportedly the subject of an offer from Premier League leaders Liverpool in the summer of 2019.

Havertz's talent was recognised late last year, when he was third in the race for the prestigious Golden Boy award. Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix took the prize, with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in second spot.

As Squawka Football noted, although he's not been at his absolute best this season, Havertz is still having a big influence on matches:

In 2018-19, the midfielder finished the Bundesliga campaign with an impressive 17 goals and three assists. This term, he's not been quite as prolific, netting five times from his 19 appearances.

However, the slight dip in form has not dampened the hype around Havertz. The 20-year-old is elegance personified on the ball, able to drift into dangerous areas, dribble past opponents and make smart decisions when he does get into the box.

Per Bundesliga pundit and former Norway international Jan Aage Fjortoft, the Leverkusen starlet looks as though he'll be one of a number of big stars to be on the move in Germany this summer:

Although it does appear that this season will be Havertz's last with Bayer, former Leverkusen midfielder Michael Ballack recently said he should stay for a while yet:

Given his age and his ability, you suspect the midfielder would not be short of suitors if he was on the market in the summer. Provided he gets games for Germany at the UEFA European Championship in the summer, Havertz could well be one of the stars of the tournament.

In the short-term, his ambitions will be limited to helping Leverkusen secure a top-four finish in the Bundesliga. They are currently in fifth, two points back on Borussia Monchengladbach a spot further up.