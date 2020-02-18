LeBron James Announces 1st Children's Book, 'I PROMISE,' Set for August Release

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will release his first children's book, I PROMISE, on Aug. 11 as part of a two-book contract with HarperCollins Publishers.

Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today reported Tuesday the book "encourages diverse children to be the best version of themselves through action."

James stressed the importance of reading in a press release:

"Books have the ability to teach, inspire, and bring people together. That's why these books, and the opportunity to get children and parents reading together, mean so much to me. Most importantly, we wanted to make sure these stories are ones that every single kid can see themselves in. 'I PROMISE' is powerful in that way, and I can't wait for people to read it."

The LeBron James Family Foundation started I PROMISE to provide students in Akron, Ohio—the four-time NBA MVP's hometown—with the "programs, support and mentors they need for success in school and beyond."

The initiative expanded in July 2018 with the grand opening of the I PROMISE School.

I PROMISE the book is an extension of the ideals put forth by the program, per Zillgitt.

"The philanthropy work that LeBron James does off the court, including the education that he's providing to the students at the I PROMISE School is remarkable," HarperCollins Children's Books president Suzanne Murphy said in the release. "With a universal message that encourages everyone to always strive for greatness, I PROMISE will resonate with students and readers everywhere."

James' second book, which will be geared toward middle-grade students, is expected in the summer of 2021.