Report: Paul Pogba Eyes Man United Exit; Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus Linked

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba may get his wish to leave Old Trafford this summer, but Manchester United will demand a hefty fee for the man who temporarily became the world's most expensive player when he returned to the club in 2016.

Pogba reportedly wants out at United, per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, who also noted that the Red Devils "are determined that he will not be sold in a cut-price deal."

There's little chance United won't fetch a pretty penny for Pogba, with European heavyweights Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus top of the Frenchman's wish list. If any of those teams are serious about signing Pogba, they will have to stump up a fee in excess of £150 million, according to Dawson.

Pogba, who is out of contract in 18 months, wanted to make his exit from Manchester last summer. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talked the 26-year-old out of a move, but Pogba thinks things will be different once this season concludes, per Dawson.

It's not unreasonable for Pogba to feel confident this will be his last campaign with United. The mercurial playmaker has dealt with injury for most of it, undergoing ankle surgery and making only rare and fleeting appearances in Solskjaer's first-choice XI.

Pogba has started a mere five games in the Premier League and one in the Carabao Cup. While there's no denying United have missed his power and guile, the club has already taken steps to move on.

Bruno Fernandes arrived from Sporting CP during the January transfer window, costing an initial £47 million. The Portugal international has a keen eye for goal, a solid range of passes and more box-to-box energy than Pogba, qualities he's been steadily showcasing in a United shirt:

Fernandes' presence will make it easier to wave goodbye to United this summer. So will the prospect of no longer having to deal with Pogba's agent Raiola, who has been playing out a spat with Solskjaer through the press and social media, per BBC Sport.

Raiola has reminded Solskjaer Pogba doesn't belong to him, while also talking up the idea of a return to Juve, the club his client originally left United for back in 2012.

In addition to speculating on Pogba's next move, Raiola has also since sought to downplay his verbal sparring with Solskjaer. He told Sky Sports News' Calum Wilson: "I will reach out to Ole because nothing serious is going on. I certainly did not intend to have any disrespect to the club or towards him."

Raiola even confirmed Pogba's commitment to life at Old Trafford: "In this moment, there are no talks (over Pogba's future). He is only committed to Manchester United, and he respects his contract. Everybody is worried about Pogba leaving, but I am not worried."

It's an effective exercise in damage control and managing expectations, but the pattern for a transfer saga involving United's most costly asset seems inevitable this summer.