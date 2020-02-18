Ron Jans Resigns as FC Cincinnati Head Coach Amid Racial Slur Investigation

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ron Jans has resigned from his position as the head coach of FC Cincinnati amid an ongoing MLS investigation into allegations that he used a racist slur in front of players.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that Jans had departed his position on their official website with a statement from president Jeff Berding:

"As Major League Soccer's investigation unfolded and some themes emerged, Ron offered his resignation and we agreed that it was the best course of action for everyone involved with FC Cincinnati.

"We place the utmost importance on a strong culture within our club, beginning in our locker room, and that every person connected with FC Cincinnati feels valued, respected and trusted. Racial and cultural diversity is a major part of what makes the game of soccer so special, and we place the highest priority on respecting every person involved in our game.

"This includes absolutely everyone associated with our club, from our locker room and front office, all the way through to our fans."

As ESPN's Taylor Twellman reported, Jans is said to have told Berding he was singing along to a song in the players' dressing room when he used the racist slur:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.