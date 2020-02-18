Nick Markakis on Astros Scandal: 'Every Single Guy over There Needs a Beating'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2020

Atlanta Braves' Nick Markakis takes batting practice at the baseball National League Division Series Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in St. Louis. The Braves are set to play the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 3 of the series on Sunday in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis did not mince words when talking about the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

"It's anger," Markakis told reporters. "I feel like every single guy over there needs a beating. It's wrong. They're messing with people's careers."

He went on to say, "There's right ways to do it and wrong ways to do it. I 100% disagree with the way they did it. There's a lot of people that were hurt by it, and it was wrong."

That it was Markakis who expressed such a sentiment and not someone who was directly victimized by Houston's sign-stealing is a testament to how players around the league feel about the topic. Markakis wasn't a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers team that lost the 2017 World Series to Houston or the New York Yankees squad that lost to the Astros in the playoffs.

In fact, he hasn't even faced the Astros since the 2017 season as a member of the Braves.

Major League Baseball ultimately fined the Astros $5 million, stripped them of their first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021 and suspended general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch for one year.

Houston eventually fired both.

The players involved in the scandal escaped punishment and got off "scot-free," as Markakis put it.

That may lead to pitchers taking matters into their own hands by hitting Astros batters, although the outfielder did not specify if that was exactly what he meant by his belief that Astros players deserve a "beating."

Related

    Power-Ranking the AL West: Where Do Astros Land?

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Power-Ranking the AL West: Where Do Astros Land?

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Manfred Is the Other Big Loser in Astros Scandal

    @ZachRymer says the commissioner isn't helping the scandal blow over

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Manfred Is the Other Big Loser in Astros Scandal

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    @ScottMillerBbl Spring Training Notebook

    Red Sox's damage control, what the Astros face and more 📝

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    @ScottMillerBbl Spring Training Notebook

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Manfred: 'I Hate Where We Are' with Sign-Stealing and Technology

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Manfred: 'I Hate Where We Are' with Sign-Stealing and Technology

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report