Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Unfazed by Cafu Ballon d'Or Talk

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold has said he isn't fazed by plaudits from Brazil legend Cafu, who suggested the Liverpool defender has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or during his career.

Former AS Roma and AC Milan star Cafu, 49, is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs to have played. He paid Alexander-Arnold high praise when he told the Mirror's Simon Mullock the Liverpool man "has what it takes to become a Ballon d'Or winner."

However, Alexander-Arnold told reporters his focus is on team achievements:

"Obviously, [it's] massive praise from a legend of the game. It's something that I'm really thankful for and obviously I have to give thanks to him for them words.

"I try to be the best player I can be. I think it's obviously a team game, so it's about the players I have around me. The players I have in training, the manager, the support I have all around me that enables me to be as good as I can be.

"Accolades may or may not come in the future, it doesn't really faze me as much as maybe it does other players."

The 21-year-old played a pivotal role in Liverpool's charge to the UEFA Champions League crown last season, excelling to become arguably the best in the world in his position so early in his career.

England star Alexander-Arnold addressed the media before his side face Atletico Madrid in their round-of-16 first leg on Tuesday and emphasised the desire to win alongside his team-mates, per AFP's Tom Allnutt:

Jurgen Klopp's men are targeting a third successive Champions League final, having lost to Real Madrid in 2018 before beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid last year to lift their sixth European title.

The Reds sit 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League and look motivated to retain their continental crown ahead of their return to the Wanda Metropolitano:

Liverpool are enjoying rare form and have suffered only two defeats across all competitions this season: Against Napoli during the Champions League group stage and to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Alexander-Arnold has played a leading part in both defence and attack during that run. He scored a sublime goal to go along with his two assists in a 4-0 win over Leicester City in December:

Cafu—who won FIFA World Cups in 1994 and 2002—lifted the Champions League trophy with Milan in 2007, two years after the Rossoneri suffered their famous penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Selecao legend never managed to win the Ballon d'Or during his career despite being hailed as a pioneer in his position, and Klopp joked Cafu "thinks obviously a right-back should win" football's highest individual honour.

Former Real and Italy star Fabio Cannavaro was the last defender to win the Ballon d'Or in 2006, and 2019 runner-up Virgil van Dijk became the first defender to make the podium since then.

Liverpool hope their return to the Wanda Metropolitano brings good fortune again on Tuesday when Alexander-Arnold will look to advance his reputation as possibly the best right-back in world football.