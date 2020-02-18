Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks 'Top-Class' Bruno Fernandes Impact After Chelsea Win

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Bruno Fernandes after Manchester United's 2-0 win over Chelsea on Monday, hailing his dead-ball ability after the Portugal international assisted Harry Maguire for the second goal.

Maguire converted after a textbook corner from Fernandes, a move that delighted the manager: "He's a top player, he wants to get on the ball. But at set-ball delivery he's top class, one of the better ones I've seen. And Harry, we know if he can get a run on the ball he's dangerous and he got the goal."

Solskjaer also said the win put United back in the thick of the race for a spot in next year's UEFA Champions League:

"Of course we want to be in the Champions League next year, and we've given ourselves a chance by this result, but we know that we need to improve.

"On creating chances, scoring goals. We showed a clean sheet again today, a foundation to build from.

"We're going to work hard, recover now because we've got a game on Thursday. So thanks for the help, all the recovery we get in Europe."

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Fernandes spoke to Sky Sports (h/t MailOnline's Jack Kinnersley) after the win and said: "I feel great. It's a difficult game, a great team, and we need to win to keep [moving] forward in this way. We can do much better with the ball, but here it was a good game. I feel good; I play for the biggest club in England, and I am really happy. It's a dream come true."

Anthony Martial opened the scoring for the visitors shortly before half-time, and Maguire doubled the lead after the break. Fernandes showed his dead-ball ability on multiple occasions and went close to scoring himself, rattling the post:

The win moved United up to seventh place, just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and two points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. A fifth-placed finish may be enough to book a spot in next year's UEFA Champions League if Manchester City are not successful with their appeal against the ban imposed by UEFA for financial fair play violations, per BBC Sport's Dan Roan.

Monday's win didn't come without controversy, however, with VAR overturning two Chelsea goals. The first decision in particular was a harsh one, with Fred pushing Cesar Azpilicueta into Brandon Williams before Kurt Zouma struck:

Olivier Giroud was deemed narrowly offside when he found the target with a header, and Maguire wasn't sent off after he appeared to kick out at Michy Batshuayi.

United's next outing will be the first leg of the UEFA Europa League against Club Brugge on Thursday, followed by a visit from Watford on Sunday.

Chelsea will host Spurs on Saturday in another crucial match in the race for the top four. They'll then entertain Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday, February 25.