Ryan Newman Hospitalized After Crash at Daytona 500

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 08: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, practices for the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 08, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Denny Hamlin won his second consecutive Daytona 500 and third title overall at the famous race, but attention was elsewhere after he claimed the checkered flag.

In a scary scene, Ryan Newman's car flipped and caught fire right as the leaders sprinted to the finish in the second overtime start Monday at Daytona International Speedway.

The Fox broadcast noted Newman was taken to a local hospital after he was helped from his car by the safety team at the track.

The race had been pushed back from Sunday after just 20 laps because of rain.

Chase Elliott won Stage 1, and Hamlin won Stage 2.

The final stage of the race had a big crash that led to a red flag with less than 20 laps remaining. There was also a crash between Ross Chastain and Ryan Preece with two laps remaining in regulation that led to overtime.

The final wreck involving Newman came after a tangle between Michael McDowell and Clint Bowyer on the first restart of overtime.

But it was the Newman crash that led to the most concern in Daytona, as multiple drivers—including Hamlin—expressed their well-wishes during post-race interviews on the Fox broadcast.

