Denny Hamlin After Daytona 500 Win: 'All I'm Thinking About Is Ryan Newman'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)
Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Denny Hamlin is a three-time Daytona 500 champion, successfully repeating at Daytona International Speedway on Monday.

However, the health of Ryan Newman overshadowed the result.

"The finish, the history, that's all great," Hamlin said in a postrace interview, per ESPN's Ryan McGee. "One day it will all sink in. But right now all I'm thinking about is Ryan Newman."

Hamlin held off Ryan Blaney on the final lap in what was the second-closest finish (0.014 seconds) in race history. Newman was briefly in the lead before contact from Blaney sent him into the wall and airborne. Hamlin surged ahead of Blaney as Newman's overturned No. 6 car skidded to a stop.

Fox's Jeff Gordon and Mike Joy provided an update on Newman's status after the race:

As track personnel tended to Newman, Hamlin enjoyed what was a subdued celebration given the circumstances:

Team owner Joe Gibbs addressed the crowd and said the Joe Gibbs Racing members were unaware of the severity of Newman's crash when Hamlin was celebrating:

Hamlin is now tied with Bobby Allison, Dale Jarrett and Gordon for the third-most wins in Daytona 500. Richard Petty has the all-time record with seven.

The NASCAR Cup Series moves to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Related

    Ideal FA Target for Every Team 🎯

    Tap to see your team's perfect match

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ideal FA Target for Every Team 🎯

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    XFL Is Great, but There's One Big Problem

    The issue that's holding the XFL back the most ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    XFL Is Great, but There's One Big Problem

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Moments from Brooks Koepka AMA 📱

    👀 Calls out Bubba Watson 🐅 Tons of respect for Tiger 😮 Only shanked one shot ever

    Check out the best answers from PGA star @bkoepka's AMA ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Best Moments from Brooks Koepka AMA 📱

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    All-Star a Reminder of How Broken Bulls Are

    Reported front-office changes need to be for real, or nothing will change for All-Star host Bulls ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    All-Star a Reminder of How Broken Bulls Are

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report