Ryan Zimmerman: Astros 'Needed Better Video' to Beat Nationals in World Series

Elsa/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros in seven games to capture the 2019 World Series title, and Nats first baseman Ryan Zimmerman used that victory to make a joke about the Astros 2017 sign-stealing scheme.

"They needed better video to beat us," the 35-year-old quipped to reporters Monday.

On Jan. 13, MLB revealed results from an investigation that found the Astros illegally used in-game technology to relay signs and specific pitches to batters during their 2017 championship run and for "at least for part" of the 2018 season.

There was no evidence found that the Astros were still carrying out the scheme last season, but the New York Yankees had complained to the league during their American League Championship Series matchup with Houston about blinking lights and "alternating whistling and hand signs."

Nationals 36-year-old catcher Kurt Suzuki followed suit when he told Thomas Boswell of the Washington Post last week that there is "no question" the Astros were cheating during their 2019 World Series clash.

"We could hear it from their dugout," Suzuki claimed. "We heard their whistling."

Houston shortstop Carlos Correa took exception to Suzuki's claims:

The Astros will likely have to get used to continuing negative comments about them and the merits of their '17 title throughout the 2020 season. Newly hired manager Dusty Baker has publicly urged MLB to "try to put a stop to this seemingly premeditated retaliation."

Commissioner Rob Manfred punished the Astros with a $5 million fine as well as one-year suspensions without pay for then-manager AJ Hinch and then-general manager Jeffrey Luhnow. Both Hinch and Luhnow were fired by Houston shortly after MLB's official findings were released.