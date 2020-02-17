John Dorsey Says Myles Garrett Told Him of Mason Rudolph's Alleged Racial Slur

David Richard/Associated Press

Former Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey confirmed that defensive end Myles Garrett spoke to the team about Mason Rudolph's alleged use a racial slur immediately after the game.

Garrett explained what happened in the immediate aftermath in an interview with Mina Kimes on the ESPN Daily podcast (h/t the Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich):

"I think the next day [after the fight], I'd been reached out to by [Fox Sports'] Jay Glazer, and he wanted to do an interview, and he wanted to get my side 'cause I had told the coaches immediately about what happened, I had told Dorsey and I had told Larry [Ogunjobi] what happened and what was said. So they knew from that night. But I wanted the media to hear about it, whether it was through Jay Glazer or eventually through the aftermath of the meeting."

Dorsey called Garrett's retelling "correct" and added "it's the truth," per Ulrich.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.