Giannis Antetokounmpo's 2020 NBA All-Star Game Team to Donate $100K to Charity

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks/Associated Press

Even though his team lost the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, Giannis Antetokounmpo made sure his charity was taken care of this weekend. 

The Milwaukee Bucks star and the rest of Team Giannis have pledged $100,000 to After School Matters:

Antetokounmpo chose to represent the Chicago charity in the mid-season showcase, earning $100,000 from the NBA after winning the second quarter of the game. Team LeBron secured $400,000 for Chicago Scholars after its 157-155 win, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports.

The latest donations ensured After School Matters will receive $200,000 despite the on-court result.

It was the first year the two All-Star teams were playing on behalf of charities, which were picked by team captains LeBron James and Antetokounmpo. 

Giannis explained his decision to pick After School Matters earlier this month:

The non-profit provides teenagers with activities and academic programs to take part in after school and during the summer months.

In addition to the donations, the program members were able to attend the game at the United Center in Chicago:

The teenagers from both sides helped create some extra excitement throughout the game and seemingly a lot of intensity on the court during the fourth quarter.

Only one of the teams could win, but at least the charities each benefited with six-figure donations.

Related

    All-Star a Reminder of How Broken Bulls Are

    Reported front office changes need to be for real or nothing will change for All-Star host Bulls ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    All-Star a Reminder of How Broken Bulls Are

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    John Beilein to Meet with Dan Gilbert Amid Reports of Exit

    NBA logo
    NBA

    John Beilein to Meet with Dan Gilbert Amid Reports of Exit

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Power Rankings 📊

    Where every team sits at the All-Star break

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Power Rankings 📊

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Donovan Mitchell Defends Rudy Gobert, Thinks Critics 'Should Shut Up'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Donovan Mitchell Defends Rudy Gobert, Thinks Critics 'Should Shut Up'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report