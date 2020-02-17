Tyson Fury Talks Deontay Wilder Fight, Hints at Retirement After ESPN Contract

RINGO CHIU/Getty Images

Tyson Fury has spoken about Saturday's fight with Deontay Wilder and hinted he could retire once he completes the three fights left on his ESPN contract.

The 31-year-old said he is confident of beating Wilder at the MGM Grand Arena, Las Vegas and added that a victory will leave with him "nothing more to do" in his career:

Fury and Wilder will meet again after a controversial split-decision draw in 2018. The draw means both men remain undefeated heading into Saturday's eagerly-awaited contest.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.