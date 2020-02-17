Tyson Fury Talks Deontay Wilder Fight, Hints at Retirement After ESPN Contract

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 17, 2020

Boxer Tyson Fury speaks during a press conference with Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles, California on January 25, 2020 ahead of their re-match fight in Las Vegas on February 22. (Photo by RINGO CHIU / AFP) (Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)
RINGO CHIU/Getty Images

Tyson Fury has spoken about Saturday's fight with Deontay Wilder and hinted he could retire once he completes the three fights left on his ESPN contract. 

The 31-year-old said he is confident of beating Wilder at the MGM Grand Arena, Las Vegas and added that a victory will leave with him "nothing more to do" in his career:

Fury and Wilder will meet again after a controversial split-decision draw in 2018. The draw means both men remain undefeated heading into Saturday's eagerly-awaited contest.

   

