Justin Turner Rips Rob Manfred over Astros Scandal: 'He Set a Weak Precedent'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers takes batting practice before Game Four of the National League Divisional Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 7, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner joined the growing number of voices critical of how MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred handled the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

In an interview with ESPN's Karl Ravech, Manfred said the league had considered stripping the Astros of their World Series title. Since such an extreme step had never been made, he and other MLB officials worried about how it could set a precedent.

Turner argued the commissioner's rulings still set an example all the same, per the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett:

"Listening to the commissioner's interview yesterday talking about precedent, talking about there's never been a precedent—that's because it's never happened before. It's the first time in the game, to my knowledge, that this happened and he just set the precedent.

"He set a weak precedent. So now anyone who goes forward and cheats to win a World Series they can live with themselves knowing that, 'Oh, it's okay. We'll cheat to win a World Series and bring the title back to LA and screw Dave Roberts and screw Andrew (Friedman) it's just those guys losing their job. I still get to be called a champion the rest of my life.' The precedent was set by him in this case and it was, as Cody said, a pretty weak precedent."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Justin Turner Lashes Out at Manfred Over Handling of Astros

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Justin Turner Lashes Out at Manfred Over Handling of Astros

    Brook Smith
    via Dodgers Nation

    There's Photographic Proof That Altuve Had Tattoo During WS 👀

    MLB logo
    MLB

    There's Photographic Proof That Altuve Had Tattoo During WS 👀

    Andrew Joseph
    via For The Win

    Don't Sleep: All-Underrated Team 🤩

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Don't Sleep: All-Underrated Team 🤩

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Brett Gardner Files Restraining Order Against Fan

    She calls herself his ‘future wife’

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Brett Gardner Files Restraining Order Against Fan

    New York Post
    via New York Post