Justin Turner Rips Rob Manfred over Astros Scandal: 'He Set a Weak Precedent'

Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner joined the growing number of voices critical of how MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred handled the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

In an interview with ESPN's Karl Ravech, Manfred said the league had considered stripping the Astros of their World Series title. Since such an extreme step had never been made, he and other MLB officials worried about how it could set a precedent.

Turner argued the commissioner's rulings still set an example all the same, per the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett:

"Listening to the commissioner's interview yesterday talking about precedent, talking about there's never been a precedent—that's because it's never happened before. It's the first time in the game, to my knowledge, that this happened and he just set the precedent.

"He set a weak precedent. So now anyone who goes forward and cheats to win a World Series they can live with themselves knowing that, 'Oh, it's okay. We'll cheat to win a World Series and bring the title back to LA and screw Dave Roberts and screw Andrew (Friedman) it's just those guys losing their job. I still get to be called a champion the rest of my life.' The precedent was set by him in this case and it was, as Cody said, a pretty weak precedent."

