AP College Basketball Poll 2020: Complete Week 16 Rankings Released

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

With regular-season play just a few weeks from ending, a sense of calm has washed over the top of the Associated Press poll.

The nation's top four teams are unchanged for a second straight week, with No. 1 Baylor and No. 2 Gonzaga continuing to lead the pack. Kansas and the sport's lone undefeated, San Diego State, round out the top four, while Dayton moved into the fifth slot.

Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out:

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. San Diego State

5. Dayton

6. Duke

7. Maryland

8. Florida State

9. Penn State

10. Kentucky

11. Louisville

12. Villanova

13. Auburn

14. Oregon

15. Creighton

16. Seton Hall

17. West Virginia

18. Colorado

19. Marquette

20. Iowa

21. Butler

22. Houston

23. BYU

24. Arizona

25. Ohio State

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.