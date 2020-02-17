AP College Basketball Poll 2020: Complete Week 16 Rankings Released

AP College Basketball Poll 2020: Complete Week 16 Rankings ReleasedFebruary 17, 2020
With regular-season play just a few weeks from ending, a sense of calm has washed over the top of the Associated Press poll.
The nation's top four teams are unchanged for a second straight week, with No. 1 Baylor and No. 2 Gonzaga continuing to lead the pack. Kansas and the sport's lone undefeated, San Diego State, round out the top four, while Dayton moved into the fifth slot.
Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out:
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. Kansas
4. San Diego State
5. Dayton
6. Duke
7. Maryland
8. Florida State
9. Penn State
10. Kentucky
11. Louisville
12. Villanova
13. Auburn
14. Oregon
15. Creighton
16. Seton Hall
17. West Virginia
18. Colorado
19. Marquette
20. Iowa
21. Butler
22. Houston
23. BYU
24. Arizona
25. Ohio State
