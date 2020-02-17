Barcelona Deny Report of Hiring PR Company to Damage Reputations of Messi, More

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Barcelona have denied a report they hired a PR company to attack the images of players such as Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique.

Football journalist Dermot Corrigan relayed a statement from the club:

Catalunya SER radio show Que T'hi Jugues (h/t Sport) had reported Barcelona had hired company I3 Ventures to protect the reputation of president Josep Maria Bartomeu and damage the image of Messi, Pique and former coaches and players Pep Guardiola, Xavi Hernandez and Carles Puyol via posts on social media.

