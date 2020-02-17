Barcelona Deny Report of Hiring PR Company to Damage Reputations of Messi, More

Christopher Simpson
February 17, 2020

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 01: The Barcelona club crest during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Barcelona and Liverpool at the Nou Camp on May 01, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Barcelona have denied a report they hired a PR company to attack the images of players such as Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique.

Football journalist Dermot Corrigan relayed a statement from the club:

Catalunya SER radio show Que T'hi Jugues (h/t Sport) had reported Barcelona had hired company I3 Ventures to protect the reputation of president Josep Maria Bartomeu and damage the image of Messi, Pique and former coaches and players Pep Guardiola, Xavi Hernandez and Carles Puyol via posts on social media.

                 

