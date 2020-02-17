Alexandre Lacazette: Nicolas Pepe Gaining Confidence in World's 'Hardest League'

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Alexandre Lacazette has backed Nicolas Pepe to shine at Arsenal now that he's had time to adapt to the rigours of Premier League football.

Pepe arrived from Lille last summer in a £72 million move, making him the Gunners' record signing.

Per Goal's Charles Watts, Lacazette said after Arsenal's 4-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday:

"I used to say we need to be patient with him. He is still young, he came from another league and it is always different.

"The Premier League is the hardest league in the world I think, so you have to be nice with new players like him.

"He is someone who needs confidence and when you give him confidence he is better. He just needs time to understand how the league is and now we can see a really good Nicolas Pepe."

Pepe set up two goals and found the net himself as the Gunners dispatched the Magpies at the Emirates Stadium.

He provided the cross for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 54th-minute header and got on the scoresheet three minutes later when he converted Bukayo Saka's ball into the middle.

After Lacazette assisted Mesut Ozil for Arsenal's third, Pepe turned provider for the Frenchman:

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised the winger after the match:

His numbers from the game speak for themselves:

Football.London's James Benge observed Pepe's need to continue adapting to English football, but he was impressed with the Ivory Coast international:

Following the win over Newcastle, Pepe has six goals and seven assists to his name for Arsenal in all competitions. Only Aubameyang, with 17 goals and one assist, has had a direct hand in more Arsenal goals this season.

The Gunners will want a stronger return than that given the size of their investment, but there's plenty of time remaining in the campaign for him to improve on both tallies.

The 24-year-old notched 23 goals and 12 assists for Lille last season, so he has shown he can become a consistent match-winner for Arsenal once he's fully integrated and settled at the Emirates.