Saul Niguez Says Atletico Madrid 'Can Hurt Liverpool' in UCL Despite Poor Form

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez is determined to cause an upset against UEFA Champions League title-holders Liverpool and said his side "can hurt" the Reds ahead of their round-of-16 first leg on Tuesday.

Diego Simeone's side welcome Liverpool to the Wanda Metropolitano, the same venue where the Merseysiders defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in June 2019 to lift their sixth overall European title.

Jurgen Klopp's men will be favourites in Madrid following Atleti's run of one win in their last seven games, but Saul said his team can surprise the bookmakers and get fans back on their side, per the Guardian's Sid Lowe:



"There's no memory in football: What you did yesterday is no use. We had a good run before Christmas then we fell away and it was hard. People wanted to kill us. Do I think it's unfair? Honestly, yes. But it's life. People whistle Cholo [Atletico manager Simeone], important players; the fans are demanding. If we win two or three games, it'll change again. We know how we can hurt Liverpool, their strengths and weaknesses, and we always compete against big teams. We have to make the most of the home game. There will be an incredible atmosphere, more than ever."

The Spain international, 25, praised the Reds for their style of play, particularly for their work without the ball when they "press like animals."

Liverpool have taken 103 points from their last possible 105 in the Premier League, having not suffered a top-flight defeat since they fell 2-1 against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in January 2019.

Sadio Mane struck in the 78th minute to snatch the only goal and clinch their 17th successive league victory in dramatic circumstances at Norwich City on Saturday:

Saul said he watched the game at Carrow Road and found fault in Liverpool's performance, the slightest fragility that his Atletico side could capitalise upon more effectively than the Canaries, perhaps:

"Liverpool are very complete, a great team in every area [but] they find it hardest when you're deep because they're very, very, very good in transition. I watched them against Norwich, and if it wasn't for Mane's extraordinary control, they don't win. They've won lots of games they could have drawn or lost, which tells you something about what they have inside. It's not luck. It's work, sacrifice, not giving up a single ball for lost."

It's precisely that hunger that has helped Liverpool establish a 25-point lead at the pinnacle of the Premier League, although second-place Manchester City have one game in hand against their peers.

Klopp said prior to the Norwich win that his focus remained fixed on the Premier League, a dedication to his craft that helped his side continue their remarkable streak, per the Liverpool Echo's Paul Gorst:

Many players might understandably feel dejected being drawn against Liverpool in the knockout stages. However, Saul is motivated to accomplish what many have failed to do this season, and when asked how to combat statistics like Liverpool's, he replied: "You break them."

Liverpool posted footage of Monday's training session at Melwood ahead of their first-leg meeting with Los Rojiblancos:

Atletico sit fourth in La Liga after they drew 2-2 away to Valencia on Friday. Getafe sit above Simeone's men in third, while Sevilla, Valencia and Villarreal are among the teams also jostling for Champions League qualification.

A win over the defending kings of Europe would go a long way to restoring faith in an Atletico lineup that's stuttered this season.