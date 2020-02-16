Cavaliers Rumors: John Beilein May Step Down as HC During All-Star Break

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 17, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Denver. The Cavaliers won 111-103. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Sunday night's All-Star Game was interrupted by news from the NBA basement.   

The 14-40 Cleveland Cavaliers and first-year head coach John Beilein "have discussed the possibility" of having the former Michigan coach step down during the All-Star break, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst

Woj added that a final decision has not yet been reached.

The Athletic's Shams Charania, Kelsey Russo and Jason Lloyd dispatched a separate report at the same time disclosing that Beilein "is not expected to remain" Cleveland's head coach beyond this season. 

"The terms of the separation, and the exact timing of it, are not yet known, but momentum is building toward his exit," they noted.

Woj provided more context from Beilein's perspective:

Beilein was hired by the Cavs on a five-year contract last May.

Beilein was at the center of controversy in early January when word got out that he had told Cavaliers players they weren't playing "like a bunch of thugs" during a film session. However, Wojnarowski reported that Beilein "reached out to players individually to insist he instead meant to use the word 'slugs.'"

Per The Athletic, his son Patrick Beilein resigning from his position as head coach at Niagra in October "under tumultuous circumstances" has affected Beilein's ability to coach in Cleveland. 

This is Beilein's first head-coaching job in the NBA. Previously, the 67-year-old had coached in collegiate basketball from 1992 to 2019. He is best known for his 278-150 record across 12 seasons at Michigan. 

 

Related

    Sources: Cavs, Beilein discussed parting ways

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Sources: Cavs, Beilein discussed parting ways

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    How LaMelo Fits with NBA's Worst Teams

    @Jonwass breaks down the pros and cons of Ball joining these squads 👉

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How LaMelo Fits with NBA's Worst Teams

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Kobe Coveted the All-Star MVP 🏆

    @HowardBeck reflects on how Mamba used the All-Star Game as a way to send a message

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why Kobe Coveted the All-Star MVP 🏆

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    Where Derrick Jones Jr.'s Slam Dunk Win Ranks All Time ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Where Derrick Jones Jr.'s Slam Dunk Win Ranks All Time ➡️

    Jake Rill
    via Bleacher Report