2020 Daytona 500: Start Time, TV Schedule, Odds, More for Postponed Race

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Mother Nature had other plans for the start of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The Daytona 500 was postponed Sunday and will resume Monday at 4 p.m. ET on Fox.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. started from the pole in his debut race with JTG Daugherty Racing, and he remains in first place with 20 laps completed. Stenhouse has yet to surrender the lead, so a history-making performance is at least on the table.

While Stenhouse likely isn't going wire-to-wire should he get his first-ever win at Daytona, the oddsmakers like his chances of standing tall in Victory Lane. He's +900 at Bovada, odds only bettered by Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano (+800).

2020 Daytona 500 Odds

Denny Hamlin (+800)

Joey Logano (+800)

Kyle Busch (+900)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+900)

Kevin Harvick (+950)

Jimmie Johnson (+1000)

Brad Keselowski (+1200)

Chase Elliott (+1200)

Martin Truex Jr. (+1400)

Ryan Blaney (+1400)

Reigning series champion Kyle Busch has some work to do Monday. Busch started the race in 28th and slipped to 32nd prior to the weather delay.

He isn't the only prominent name hovering in the bottom half of the field. Martin Truex Jr. (31st), Hamlin (35th) and Clint Bowyer (36th) will all hope the time off can help them reset when the action resumes.

Obviously, nobody is going to hit the panic button with 180 laps still to run.

Many fans will be eager to see whether Jimmie Johnson's final season will have a storybook start. The seven-time champion confirmed in November he intends to retire following this season.

Johnson is a two-time Daytona 500 winner, triumphing most recently in 2013. He's right in the thick of things at the moment in eighth place.

The timing of the weather delay was somewhat fortuitous in so much of the event is left to unfold. The standings will undergo numerous fluctuations Monday.