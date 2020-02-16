2020 Daytona 500 Postponed to Monday Due to Inclement Weather

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Heavy rain has caused NASCAR to postpone the 2020 Daytona 500 after just 20 laps completed Sunday.

The organization announced the race will pick up Monday at 4 p.m. ET from Daytona International Speedway.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. led the first 20 laps after winning the pole in qualifying.

The rain began just before the green flag, causing a 51-minute delay after the pace lap. There was only a brief return to the track before the weather worsened, creating another red flag.

After several hours of waiting, there was a glimmer of hope when drivers were told to get to their cars at about 6:30 p.m. ET, per Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports.

However, the race was eventually called for the day due to more rain less than 20 minutes later. It created significant confusion for those preparing for the event:

The Great American Race will now conclude Monday as long as the weather cooperates.

Still, this could lead to a difficult transition with a quick turnaround heading into next Sunday's race, the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.