Genesis Open 2020: Adam Scott Tops Sung Kang, More to Earn 1st Win Since 2016

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Adam Scott held on for a win in the 2020 Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

With conditions making life difficult for the golfers Sunday, Scott's one-under 70 final round was enough to secure the title. He finished at 11 under, two shots better than Sung Kang, Scott Brown and Matt Kuchar.

Genesis Invitational Leaderboard

1. Adam Scott (-11)

T2. Sung Kang (-9)

T2. Scott Brown (-9)

T2. Matt Kuchar (-9)

T5. Hideki Matsuyama (-8)

T5. Bryson DeChambeau (-8)

T5. Max Homa (-8)

T5. Joel Dahmen (-8)

T5. Rory McIlroy (-8)

T9. Chez Reavie (-7)

T9. Dustin Johnson (-7)

T9. Talor Gooch (-7)

Scott had plenty of trouble, though. He birdied No. 1 and No. 3 to move to 12 under but immediately opened the door for the rest of the field with a bogey on No. 4 and a double bogey on No. 5.

A birdie on the sixth hole got Scott back to even par for the round.

Another birdie on No. 13 allowed him some breathing room.

A bogey on No. 15 halved Scott's lead, but his victory became a formality after he birdied No. 17. This is his first win of the 2020 season and 14th title of his PGA Tour career. His last triumph came in the WGC-Cadillac Championship in March 2016.

Kuchar and Rory McIlroy had a share of the lead with Scott through 54 holes.

Kuchar got off to a strong start by birdieing the first hole but then bogeyed No. 2. A pair of bogeys on the back nine pushed him further behind Scott.

McIlroy largely torpedoed his chances of a title with a triple bogey on No. 5 and a bogey on No. 6. Unlike Scott, he couldn't rebound from the setback and ended in a tie for fifth.

Tiger Woods narrowly advanced above the cut line following an inconsistent second round. His performance didn't improve from there. He was five over on Saturday and finished with a six-over round Sunday.

The fourth round was one to forget for Jordan Spieth as well. Spieth had little hope of contending after sitting at one under entering the round. He ended at four over par after a five-over 76, the second-worst score of the day ahead of Woods.

Likewise, Brooks Koepka slid down the leaderboard after shooting three over in the final round. He finished at even par in a tie for 43rd along with Marc Leishman and Tony Finau.

Bryson DeChambeau's two-under 69 was tied for the second-best score of the round, which propelled him into tie alongside McIlroy for fifth.

The WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City will be the next stop for golf's biggest stars. Dustin Johnson, who tied for 10th at seven under, enters as the defending champion to headline the field.