Porto's Moussa Marega Walks off Pitch vs. Vitoria Guimaraes over Racist Abuse

FC Porto forward Moussa Marega was reportedly the target of racist abuse after scoring the winner in a league match against Vitoria Guimaraes, telling the home fans to "go f--k" themselves in a social media post after the match.

Per BBC Sport and Portuguese football expert Thiago Estevao, team-mates and opponents tried to stop him from leaving the pitch when he decided he had enough (warning: strong language):

In an Instagram post (h/t Estevao), he took aim at those that abused him after the 2-1 win as well as the official who decided to book him during the incident:

Marega played for Vitoria on loan in the 2016-17 campaign.

Per BBC Sport, Marega started to make his way off the pitch after 69 minutes, giving the crowd a thumbs-down and raising his middle finger.

According to manager Sergio Conceicao, the abuse started before the opening whistle:

"We are a family regardless of nationality, skin colour, hair colour. We are human, we deserve respect. What happened here is unfortunate.

"We are completely indignant about what happened. I know the passion that exists for Vitoria and I think most of the fans do not see themselves in the same attitude of some people who have insulted Moussa since the warm-up."

Marega found the net after 60 minutes with the goal that would eventually prove the winner. During his celebrations, he repeatedly pointed at his arm:

He was booked during the celebrations and walked off minutes later.

The goal fired Porto to within a point of leaders Benfica, who lost to Braga on Saturday.

It's the latest in a long line of racial incidents that have plagued the sport as of late.

Earlier on Sunday, Derby County's Max Lowe called out pundit Craig Ramage for saying the team's "young black lads" need "pulling down a peg or two" during a BBC Derby podcast. Per Jake Bacon of TalkSport, the BBC edited out the comments, which led to even more backlash.

Per ABC News' Guy Davies, other examples include abuse toward Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger and Brescia's Mario Balotelli.