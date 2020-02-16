Patty Mills Travels to Australia to Donate Supplies to Bushfire Victims

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Patty Mills spent his All-Star break helping out his home country, donating time and resources to those affected by the Australian bushfires.

According to Charlotte Karp of the Daily Mail, the San Antonio Spurs guard traveled to New South Wales this week and donated supplies to those in need, including water, generators and batteries. The Canberra native spent time with locals as well as providing help out of his own pocket.

He also donated money to help rebuild the town of Cabargo, which had dozens of homes destroyed due to the wildfires.

Mills shared some of his work on Twitter Saturday:

The fires have devastated the country since the summer, leading to 33 confirmed deaths.