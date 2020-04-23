Jedrick Wills Drafted by Browns: Cleveland's Latest Depth Chart After Round 1

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns selected Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Here's a look at the depth chart with Wills on the roster:

QB - Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum

RB - Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt

WR 1 - Odell Beckham Jr.

WR 2 - Jarvis Landry

WR 3 - Taywan Taylor, KhaDarel Hodge

TE - Austin Hooper, David Njoku

LT - Jedrick Wills Jr.*, Chris Hubbard



LG - Joel Bitonio, Drew Forbes

C - JC Tretter

RG - Wyatt Teller, Malcolm Pridgeon

RT - Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Wills was considered one of the most can't-miss offensive line prospects in this class. Listed at 6'4", 312 pounds, Wills was part of a dominant Alabama offensive line that kept the running game churning and Tua Tagovailoa largely upright.

Wills played on the right side of the offensive line the last two seasons on Tagovailoa's blindside. He's versatile and strong enough to play on either side of the line, showing particularly strong acumen and drive in run blocking. Effort is an area of improvement, with Wills sometimes relying too much on his physical skills or having lackadaisical moments.

At the combine, Wills impressed with a 5.05 time in the 40-yard dash and 34.5-inch vertical leap, flashing his explosiveness.

"I feel like I have a high football IQ," Wills told reporters at the scouting combine. "It’s something that I take pride in. Trying to keep the mistakes to a minimum. I am a athletic player and a mauler. I like to dominate people."

The Browns will hope Wills is as effective covering Baker Mayfield's blindside as he was Tagovailoa's. He should have a chance to win a starting job on the line from Week 1, though it's possible they'll bring him along slowly on his more comfortable right side.