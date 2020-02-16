Cardinals' Steve Keim Compares CFL Signing Chris Streveler to Taysom Hill

Brent Just/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals see a lot of upside in newly signed quarterback Chris Streveler, who led the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a Grey Cup title in the CFL.

"He has to make the team first, but he is someone we followed," general manager Steve Keim said of Streveler on the Doug & Wolf Show on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (via Grant Gordon of NFL.com). "He's competitive, he's fun to watch, he's a gritty guy, he can really run, make plays with his feet."

In the last two years in the CFL, the quarterback showcased a dual-threat ability with 19 passing touchdowns and 22 rushing touchdowns in this stretch.

"It'll be interesting to see him in this offense," Keim said. "Maybe there is a little Taysom Hill; he brings different things to the table. But it's all projection."

While Taysom Hill is listed as a quarterback, he's filled a variety of roles during his career with the New Orleans Saints, lining up in the backfield, tight end, wide receiver and in multiple spots on special teams. He finished 2019 with 156 rushing yards, 234 receiving yards and 55 passing yards.

Streveler has that potential after showing off his athleticism during his CFL career, totaling 726 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 5.7 yards per carry this past season. He also spent time at receiver during college at Minnesota before transferring to South Dakota.

If the Cardinals are creative, they could get a lot of production out of the 25-year-old at multiple positions.

The CFL product could also become a true backup for Kyler Murray with only Drew Anderson currently under contract at the position.