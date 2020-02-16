Kyle Juszczyk Defends Jimmy Garoppolo Amid Criticism for 49ers' Super Bowl Loss

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk appeared on Good Morning Football on Friday to defend quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and coach Kyle Shanahan against criticism they've received since the team's Super Bowl LIV loss.

"Honestly that's been one of the most frustrating parts of the whole loss, is seeing the criticism of Kyle and of Jimmy," Juszczyk said. "Those are two guys that have absolutely nothing to prove to the rest of the guys in the locker room.

"You look at Jimmy, for people that are stats guys, 4,000 yards passing, better than a 2-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, 70 percent completion, you just look at that, that's a phenomenal quarterback," Juszczyk added. "Anybody's going to sign up for that early in the season. But for whatever reason, Jimmy just seems to get this extra criticism, this extra heat. But I think at one point in the game, he's like 19 for 22, 180 yards and a touchdown."

Shanahan's play calling received widespread derision, particularly for his decision to play things conservatively at the end of the first half with the score tied 10-10. While he's also been criticized for passing the ball too much in the fourth quarter, much of that criticism is unwarranted.

As Bill Barnwell of ESPN noted at the time, Shanahan was mostly forced by down-and-distance and situation into relying on Garoppolo over the more effective running game.

The focus on Garoppolo, however, is a little more fair. The 49ers quarterback was dismal down the stretch, going 3-of-11 for 36 yards and an interception. He overthrew a wide-open Emmanuel Sanders on what would have been a go-ahead touchdown with 1:39 remaining and missed on passes on earlier drives that could have kept the clock churning with the 49ers ahead.

After San Francisco made the Super Bowl with Garoppolo throwing a total of 27 passes in wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, the 49ers failed in moments when they needed to count on their quarterback.

Garoppolo finally finished his first full season as a starter in 2019 after spending time as Tom Brady's backup in New England and suffering a torn ACL three games into his first full year as starter in San Francisco. For the 49ers to make their way back and atone for their late collapse, it's fair to call on their quarterback to make some real improvements.