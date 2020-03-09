Josh Norman, Bills Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $6M Contract After Redskins Exit

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Cornerback Josh Norman agreed to a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills on Monday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The deal is valued at $6 million, "with incentives that can get him to $8 million."

Norman was unceremoniously cut by Washington following a rough 2019 season. The 32-year-old recorded 40 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception—all career lows for a full season.

Now he'll get a shot at redemption with a playoff contender in the AFC East.

The Bills acknowledged reaching out to Norman's camp in February.

"We have looked into him and even talked to him," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said at the time. "Nothing more than that. I'm sure he may have some other teams that he's looking at beyond Buffalo."

Beane and Bills head coach Sean McDermott worked with Norman in Carolina when the cornerback was at his best. Garafolo noted Norman's familiarity with the Bills' system played a factor in his signing with Buffalo.

After signing a five-year, $75 million deal with Washington in 2016, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the league, the former All-Pro didn't live up to the contract. He didn't make a Pro Bowl roster, and Washington didn't make the playoffs during his tenure. Toward the end of his time in Washington, Quinton Dunbar became the team's top corner.

Expectations for Norman were put in place well before the season as then-head coach Jay Gruden made clear last March.

According to Pro Football Focus, Norman struggled most with press coverage in Washington while still showing success when playing off-man.

He may not be the player he was in Carolina, but he provides solid depth and plenty of experience. Now he gets another chance to prove it without being tied to the expectations that come with a massive contract.