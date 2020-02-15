Adam Silver Says He Expects 'Return to Normalcy' for NBA's China Relationship

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced the league lost less than $400 million in revenue in China amid the fallout of Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's tweet supporting Hong Kong protestors. Silver, however, doesn't expect the losses to continue long-term.

Speaking at his annual All-Star Weekend press conference, Silver noted the NBA certainly took a hit after Chinese companies canceled or paused relationships with the league, but the freeze-out is beginning to thaw.

"It's substantial, I don't want to run from that," Silver said. "We were taken off the air in China for a period of time, and it caused our many business partners in China to feel it was, therefore, inappropriate to have ongoing relationships with us. But I don't have any sense that there's any permanent damage to our business there."

