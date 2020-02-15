Buddy Hield Wins 2020 NBA 3-Point Contest: Scores, Highlights and Reaction

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Buddy Hield edged out Devin Booker and Davis Bertans in the NBA Three-Point Contest on Saturday in Chicago, hitting his last money ball to move ahead of Booker.

Bertans went first and collected 22 points, which left the door wide-open for Booker or Hield to take the title. Booker followed with 26 points to put the pressure on Hield.

With his final shot on his last rack, the Sacramento Kings guard had 24 points. He drained the attempt to finish with 27 points in dramatic fashion.

This year's event saw the introduction of the MTN DEW Zone, two areas to the left and right of the center rack six feet behind the three-point line. Each spot was worth three points, allowing the participants to gain a maximum score of 40 points.

Many wondered whether Trae Young would be the biggest beneficiary since the Atlanta Hawks star has a habit of pulling up from well beyond the arc. Young missed both of his 29-footers, and his first-round score of 15 wasn't enough to move on.

History will remember Devonte' Graham as the first player to connect from the MTN DEW Zone, though he was unable to reach the final.

Booker was a late addition to the event. Damian Lillard suffered a right groin strain, which forced him to bow out of All-Star Weekend. That opened the door for Booker, the 2018 champion.

Many considered the 23-year-old to be one of the biggest All-Star snubs, so he was likely carrying a chip on his shoulder Saturday night. His opening round seemingly removed any doubt, as he put 27 points on the board and hit both of his 29-footers.

The first round had the feel of a final round based on how high the bar to advance became. Hield matched Booker's total, and Bertans followed with 26 points.

Joe Harris, the 2019 champion, was involved as well to defend his three-point crown. The Brooklyn Nets guard fell short with 22 points.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine was unable to get it done in his home arena. His 23 points might have secured him passage to the final in a previous edition of the Three-Point Contest.