NBA All-Star Weekend 2020: Last-Minute Preview, Predictions for All-Star Game

NBA All-Star Weekend 2020: Last-Minute Preview, Predictions for All-Star GameFebruary 16, 2020
The preceding events are over. The dunks have been thrown down, the celebrities and rising stars have had their turn. Now it's time for the NBA's top players to take the stage.
On Sunday night, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead their respective teams into action in the NBA All-Star Game at United Center in Chicago. It's the second straight year that James and Antetokounmpo are serving as All-Star captains and the third straight season for James.
With the All-Star Game almost here, let's take a look at everything you need to know for this year's contest.
2020 NBA All-Star Game
When: Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: United Center in Chicago
TV: TNT
Rosters
Team LeBron
Starters
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
Reserves
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (injured, will not play)
Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets
Team Giannis
Starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Reserves
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Preview, Predictions
The NBA All-Star Game is all about fun and light-heartedness as the league's biggest stars gather for a break from regular-season matchups to play in a game in which the result doesn't matter.
However, this year's event is also about honoring one of the sport's biggest legends, Kobe Bryant, who was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.
Ahead of Sunday's game, players have been remembering one of the NBA's all-time greats.
"For us to be able to honor Kobe Bryant and his legacy, it's a beautiful time," James said, according to NBA.com's Michael C. Wright. "Even in a loss, it's a beautiful time. We know that he's watching over us."
There are also tributes scheduled to remember Bryant during Sunday's game. Team Giannis players are all wearing No. 24, which was Bryant's number during the second half of his career, and Team LeBron players are wearing No. 2, which was the number worn by Bryant's daughter Gianna, who also died in the helicopter crash.
The NBA has tweaked the format of this year's game to honor Bryant. The first three quarters will each be separate and have an individual winner. Then, those scores will be added up for a final untimed quarter. In order to win, a team must reach the final target score, which will be 24 points more than the combined three-quarter score of the team that had the most points.
"The format is amazing," Antetokounmpo said, per Wright. "It makes you want to play hard and compete against one another."
Both teams are obviously stacked with talent, which is to be expected for an All-Star Game. However, the format of this game doesn't typically lend itself to favor strong defenders and rebounders. Instead, both teams are shooting three-pointers and executing stylish offensive plays in order to have the most fun.
Because of that, Team LeBron should have the edge. The lineup is stacked with talented scorers alongside James, with Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard rounding out the starters.
It will be an exciting game, and there's sure to be a ton of points and memorable offensive moments. However, expect James to have a big game and lead his team to victory for the third straight year.
Pick: Team LeBron
