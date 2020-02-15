PSG's Thomas Tuchel 'Cannot Say' If Neymar Will Face Borussia Dortmund in UCL

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel could not say whether Neymar will feature for Paris Saint-Germain against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday following the 4-4 draw against Amiens.

The German coach complained about the questions about Neymar dominating the conversation yet again during his interview with Canal Plus (h/t Get French Football News) after the spectacular draw:

"I cannot say today. We have to wait for training tomorrow. Listen, we've just finished a match and we are speaking about Neymar and Dortmund... It has been like this for many days and we can feel that it is in our heads and it started to distract today. Aside from that, we had a lot of quality with Marquinhos and [Marco] Verratti who were very good. But for Tuesday, I don't know today, we will decide tomorrow."

The 28-year-old hasn't featured for PSG since the 5-0 win over Montpellier on February 1. Kylian Mbappe also missed out on the match with 19th-placed Amiens, in which Les Parisiens went down 3-0 before battling to a draw.

Per GFFN, it was a dreadful dress rehearsal ahead of Tuesday's outing:

PSG are unbeaten since the loss to Dijon on November 1, but questions about Neymar are popping up just before the most important match of the season so far.

High-flying Dortmund have won four of their last five Bundesliga matches and have been bolstered by the January arrival of Erling Haaland. He's eligible to play against PSG, with the old cup-tied rules no longer in place.

Neymar has been sidelined with an injury, but rather than work his way back to full health in Paris, the forward traveled to Germany for a fashion event days before the Dortmund match. Per AS, that did not sit well with PSG:

Injuries at crucial times have ruined his opportunity to help his club in Europe in consecutive years. His debut season ended in February, knocking him out of the second leg of the tie against Real Madrid, and in the 2018-19 campaign, he missed both legs of the tie against Manchester United.

When healthy, Neymar has been in phenomenal form this season, with 13 goals and six assists in 14 Ligue 1 outings. He has already missed 14 matches in all competitions with three separate injuries, however, per Transfermarkt.