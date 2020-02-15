Ex-Michigan State PG Keith Appling Arrested for Possession of Heroin

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Former Michigan State star Keith Appling was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with delivery or manufacture of less than 50 grams of a controlled substance and driving without a license, according to the Detroit Free Press' Darcie Moran on Saturday.

Authorities pulled Appling over in Warren, Michigan, after he was allegedly driving erratically and discovered a "golf ball-sized amount of heroin" in his car.

Appling was arrested in August 2016, his third arrest that year, after being pulled over and briefly evading police. He was sentenced to a year in jail in August 2017 for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police.

According to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com), the 28-year-old was on parole at the time of his most recent arrest. He will hire a lawyer and is due in court Feb. 25.

Appling spent four years at Michigan State and helped the Spartans reach the Elite Eight of the 2014 NCAA tournament. After going undrafted, he played two seasons in the NBA G League and made five appearances for the Orlando Magic in 2015-16.