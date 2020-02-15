76ers' Joel Embiid: It's 'BS' People Think I Can't Coexist with Ben Simmons

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Joel Embiid doesn't have time for anyone who thinks he and Ben Simmons can't coexist with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, the All-Star center called it "BS" that his style of play doesn't mesh well with what Simmons brings to the team.

Simmons also expressed his enthusiasm for playing alongside Embiid, calling him "an amazing talent."

The 76ers' 34-21 record is fifth in the Eastern Conference, but there was some thought coming into this season they could challenge the Milwaukee Bucks for the top spot after signing Al Horford as a free agent to join their core of Embiid, Simmons and Tobias Harris.

One particular issue that has been cited for the team is the way Embiid and Simmons don't complement each other on the court.

When Embiid sat out nine games recovering from surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left hand, the Sixers played at a faster pace with Simmons taking a more aggressive approach on offense.

General manager Elton Brand dismissed the notion of having Embiid and Simmons on the same team as a problem.

"It's a problem that a lot of GMs would like to have if it is a problem," Brand said Feb. 8, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. "They're two All-Stars. We just need to figure out how these pieces fit. I think you can play very fast. Playoffs are going to slow down, and you have a dominant post player you can play through also. It's a good problem to have if it's a problem."

hiladelphia has gone 4-4 in eight games since Embiid returned on Jan. 28, including a streak of four straight losses against the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Bucks by an average of 18.25 points.

While the dynamic between Embiid and Simmons has garnered plenty of attention, the Sixers' road woes could more easily explain the team's position. They own the best home record in the NBA (25-2) at the All-Star break, but their 9-19 record away from Wells Fargo Center is the same as the New York Knicks' road mark.

If Embiid and Simmons play at their peak in the second half and carry the 76ers on a deep playoff run, all of the discussion around them will be forgotten.