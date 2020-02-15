Kris Bryant on Cubs Trade Rumors: Want to Be Here, but I Don't Hold Those Cards

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant said Saturday he's hopeful to remain with the organization despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the offseason.

"Of course, you want to be here, but I don't hold those cards," Bryant told reporters. "I just go out there and play third base...and left field and right field and center field and first base and do what I do."

