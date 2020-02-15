Patrick Peterson, Cardinals Discussing New Contract Ahead of 2020 Season

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

With just one year remaining on his current contract, Patrick Peterson and the Arizona Cardinals are discussing a new long-term deal.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said during an appearance on Doug & Wolf on 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station he wants to see Peterson play his entire career with the organization, and he revealed the two sides have started negotiations.

"Pat is a guy—Michael [Bidwill] and I have talked many times about this—we'd love to see him retire as a Cardinal," Keim said.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in October 2018 the eight-time Pro Bowler demanded a trade and was telling people he "desperately" wanted out.

Peterson later apologized to Cardinals fans for the trade demand during an appearance at the Waste Management Phoenix Open pro-am in January 2019.

"I just want to apologize to everybody for asking for that trade in the middle of the season," Peterson told the crowd, per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. "I'm here to stay, baby."

Prior to the trade deadline last season, Schefter reported at least three teams called Arizona about potentially dealing for Peterson.

Peterson said after Arizona's final home game in 2019 against the Cleveland Browns that he would be back next season: "This won't be my last home game here."

The Cardinals signed Peterson to a five-year extension in July 2014. The 29-year-old will earn $12.05 million in base salary with a $13.184 million cap hit in 2020, per Spotrac.

Peterson missed the first six games last season because of a suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing drugs. He recorded 53 combined tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions in 10 games after returning.