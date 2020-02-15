2020 Slam Dunk Contest Participants: Format, Odds and Predicted Winner

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Slam Dunk Contest typically brings out some of the most creative ideas for throwing a basketball through the hoop.

Aaron Gordon, Derrick Jones Jr. and Dwight Howard have all displayed their originality in previous years, but only Howard has won the event.

The three experienced dunkers are joined by Pat Connaughton in Saturday's competition at the United Center in Chicago.

Connaughton may bring his own bit of creativity to the exhibition, as he has teased the potential involvement of Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich through the Milwaukee Bucks Twitter account.

The 27-year-old has a baseball background as a draft pick of the Baltimore Orioles in 2014.

Slam Dunk Contest Participants and Odds

Aaron Gordon +125 (bet $100 to win $125)

Derrick Jones Jr. +150

Pat Connaughton +425

Dwight Howard +500

Odds via Bovada.

Format

Each of the four participants will dunk twice in the opening round.

The rules permit three attempts at each slam, but the better scores will come from a conversion on the first try.

Five judges will grade the dunks on a scale of one to 10, after which the top two scorers from the preliminary stage will advance to the championship round, where they will get two more dunks.

The competitor with the best score in the final round will leave the United Center as the Slam Dunk champion.

Predicted Winner

Aaron Gordon

Gordon produced one of the best sets of dunks that did not win the event in 2016, when he lost out to Zach LaVine.

The 24-year-old utilized Orlando Magic mascot Stuff for a few dunks. The most notable one featured Gordon taking the ball from Stuff while he was spinning on a hover board.

Gordon will likely have to be even more creative Saturday with Jones and Howard in the field and Connaughton apparently cooking up something inspired by baseball.

Howard is known for his Slam Dunk Contest duels with Nate Robinson, including the famous slam in a Superman cape in 2008.

Jones may not be the most well-known player of the quartet, but he impressed in 2017 with his creativity, which included dunking over a line of four people.

If there is a player who can match what any participant has prepared, though, it is Gordon, who is competing in his third Slam Dunk Contest.

After his terrific run of slams in 2016, Gordon broke out a drone to drop a basketball to him as part of the 2017 contest, which was won by Glenn Robinson III.

If he breaks out a routine as creative as his previous sets of slams, Gordon could follow through on his favorite status.

Since the field appears to be loaded, the Magic forward may have to produce a few straight perfect scores, like he did in 2016.

Because of to the exploits of the three past participants and what Connaughton has been teasing, the standard for Saturday's event should be high.

Gordon proved in back-to-back years that he can come up with a unique set of slams to impress the judges, and if he does that again, he could finally walk away with the title.