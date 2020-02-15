NBA All-Star Weekend 2020: Updated TV, Live-Stream Schedule and Predictions

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Sure, watching celebrities and the NBA's rising stars take the court on Friday night was fun. But all that did was whet the appetite of basketball fans for the rest of All-Star Weekend.

Saturday night brings many fans' favorite parts of the All-Star festivities, as the skills competition, three-point contest and dunk contest are all set to take place. The night culminates with the Slam Dunk Contest, which always brings a mix of creative and breathtaking slams from some of the NBA's top dunkers.

All-Star Weekend concludes Sunday night, when teams captained by the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo face off. It's the second straight year that James and Antetokounmpo were voted to serve as captains and had the opportunity to draft their teams.

Here's the schedule for the rest of All-Star Weekend, followed by predictions for the remaining events.

2020 NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 15

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TNTDrama.com

Sunday, Feb. 16

69th NBA All-Star Game, 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TNTDrama.com (coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET)

All-Star Weekend Predictions

Skills Challenge

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

This is a competition that tests many different skills. Participating players will make bounce passes and chest passes, run the length of the court while dribbling through obstacles and shoot both a layup and three-pointer, the latter ending the course. It also features players competing head-to-head in a tournament format, so the fastest time doesn't necessarily guarantee victory.

The field for this year's skills challenge is stacked with former champions of the event. Boston's Jayson Tatum is back after winning the competition last year, while Brooklyn's Spencer Dinwiddie, the 2018 winner, and Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, who won in 2015, are also in the field.

Veteran Derrick Rose was supposed to participate in the event, but he is injured and was replaced by Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

There's sure to be a lot of competition for the prize, but Dinwiddie has the perfect mix of youth, experience and athleticism to take back the honor and win for the second time in three years.

Pick: Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

Three-Point Contest

Chris Elise/Getty Images

When Portland's Damian Lillard got injured earlier this week, the NBA needed a replacement not only for the All-Star Game, but for the three-point contest as well. That led to Phoenix's Devin Booker taking Lillard's place in both events.

Booker had a strong case to be an All-Star even before Lillard's injury, so he might be coming to Chicago with a bit of a chip on his shoulder after his initial exclusion. The Suns guard has had a terrific season so far, averaging 26.4 points and 6.3 assists through 52 games.

The 2018 winner of the event, Booker will look to win this year's three-point contest by beating a field of seven other players, including Brooklyn's Joe Harris, who won it last year.

But when Booker gets into a rhythm, he can be tough to beat. So, expect him to make the most of this opportunity to return to the event by winning for the second time in three years.

Pick: Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Slam Dunk Contest

Chris Elise/Getty Images

For the first time since 2009, Dwight Howard is participating in the dunk contest. He took part in the event in three straight years from 2007 to '09, which included winning it in 2008, the year of his famous Superman dunk.

However, if Howard is going to take back the crown in his return, he'll have to defeat a trio of young, talented top dunkers in Orlando's Aaron Gordon, Miami's Derrick Jones Jr. and Milwaukee's Pat Connaughton.

One thing that Howard has working in his favor? Creativity. He's known to break out props, incorporate other players and more to do his best to entertain the judges.

While Gordon, the 2016 runner-up, will pose the biggest threat, it will be Howard, the sentimental favorite for many, who continues his comeback season by winning the dunk contest in his first appearance in 11 years.

Pick: Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers

All-Star Game

LeBron James is no stranger to serving as an All-Star captain. Since the format changed to feature a playground-style draft between two players in 2018, James has been voted to serve as a captain all three seasons.

Each of the previous two years, James has led his team to victory. That includes last year when he went head-to-head with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is again the other captain this season.

While both teams are stacked with top talent, James has a starting lineup that appears built to dominate in an All-Star Game format (not much defense, lots of three-point shooting and stylish offense). Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are also starting for Team LeBron.

Like every year, the All-Star Game will have a lot of points. But it will be James' squad that prevails as the 16-time All-Star again powers his team to victory.

Pick: Team LeBron