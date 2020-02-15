Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Beat St. John Bosco 67-39 as BJ Boston Drops 18

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Terren Frank scored 19 points and BJ Boston added 18 as Sierra Canyon School defeated St. John Bosco 67-39 in the CIF Southern Section playoffs' Open Division bracket Friday.

The Chatsworth, California, school outscored its opponents from Bellflower, California, by 27 after the first quarter.

Frank and Boston both provided highlights during the Trailblazers' postseason-opening win.

Frank threw down a poster dunk that got his teammates out of their seats:

Boston provided a heads-up play after tossing an inbounds pass at his opponent's back before gathering the ball for an easy two:

Sierra Canyon freshman guard LeBron James Jr. (known as Bronny) scored two points on a pair of free throws during a third-quarter run that helped put the game away. The Trailblazers led 49-28 heading into the fourth.

James is the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James.

The 25-4 Trailblazers, who are ranked second in MaxPreps' latest high school boys basketball ratings, will now face St. Anthony and Etiwanda to round out round-robin pool play. St. Anthony is first up Tuesday.