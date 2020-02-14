Tiger Woods Tied for 45th in Genesis Open After Shooting 73 in Round 2

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

Tiger Woods has a lot of work ahead of him at the 2020 Genesis Invitational after a disappointing 73 in Friday's second round to drop his overall score to even par.

Coming off an opening-round 69, Woods had an opportunity to make a significant move heading into the weekend.

Starting on the back nine, Woods' only significant mistake early was a double-bogey on the par-four 15th hole. His second shot landed in the front of a bunker near the green, followed by a third shot that stopped 80 feet from the hole.

Giving those two shots back pushed Woods' score to one over par overall. The 44-year-old was able to rebound with birdies on his eighth and 10th holes to move back under par. His approach on No. 1 was his best of the day, a 74-yard shot from the rough that stopped within two feet of the hole.

What seemed like the start of a strong run for Woods turned out to be the peak of his round. He parred No. 2 before the wheels fell off. He had a string of three bogeys over the next four holes that dropped his overall score to even par.

The third hole, in particular, seemed to throw Woods off his game. He found the bunker on his second shot and missed a seven-foot par putt two shots later on a bad read that forced him to take a bogey.

Woods' biggest problems in the second round were an inability to consistently find the green, execute putts when he got on the green and failing to execute on par threes. He only hit 44.4 percent of greens in regulation and lost 2.37 strokes putting, per PGA.com.

The Riviera Country Club includes four par threes. Woods shot +2 on those holes in the second round. He was also two over par on 11 the par fours. By comparison, two of his three birdies came on par-five holes.

Sitting at even par through 36 holes leaves Woods in a difficult position with two rounds remaining. He went into the clubhouse tied for 45th, with most of the field still on the course.

Matt Kuchar ended the first round in sole possession of the lead at seven under. Woods will need a swift turnaround if he wants to make any noise on the leaderboard this weekend.