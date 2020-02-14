Paul Scholes Says Sir Alex Ferguson Would Not Have Let Paul Pogba Train Alone

Paul Scholes has said Paul Pogba wouldn't have been allowed to train alone at Manchester United during Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (h/t TalkSport), Scholes said Ferguson might have taken a different course of action compared to current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian allowed Pogba to carry on his rehabilitation from an ankle injury on his own while United's squad travelled to Spain for warm-weather training. 

"I don't think it would've gone down very well [with Ferguson]," Scholes said. "Players seem to go off and do their own stuff now. When I was there, our manager wouldn't have allowed that type of thing to happen."

Pogba has spent time working on his fitness in Dubai and has kept fans updated with his regime via his Instagram account (h/t Goal):

The France international has suffered with numerous injuries this term, and the midfielder seems to break down every time he returns to the playing squad. Pogba required ankle surgery in January and has been working his way back to full health since.

Solskjaer has missed Pogba's world-class talent this season. The 26-year-old has made just five Premier League starts, and his absence has damaged the club's ambitions of making the top-four.

Bruno Fernandes was recruited during the January transfer window from Sporting CP, and the Portuguese international could now see United's midfield built around him rather than Pogba.

According to football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has said the player is interested in a transfer back to Juventus after Euro 2020:

Per 5 Live, Scholes thinks one of Europe's big sides could swoop for Pogba, despite potentially having to pay a huge fee for his talent.

"Look, impossible things do not exist in the transfer market," Scholes said. "I think be it Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, or Barcelona, they always showed how nothing is impossible."

Pogba remains a figure who divides supporters, and while United continue with a rebuild that has now taken several years, Red Devils fans just crave to see their best players on the pitch.

The Frenchman is still one of the best in the game, but Solskjaer needs to create a starting XI that stays healthy and wins matches.

United are not near this objective. The club will have to wait until the summer to do essential business in order to be fully competitive.  

