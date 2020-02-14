Paul Scholes: Man City's 2017-18 EPL Winners Better Than Current Liverpool Team

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Manchester City's title-winning team in the 2017-18 season have the edge on the Premier League's current champions-elect Liverpool.

The Reds are on course to win their first top-flight prize in 30 years, as they sit 22 points clear at the summit of the table. City are their nearest rivals, although they have failed to replicate the standards set in the previous two campaigns.

Last season, City accrued 98 points on their way to the title, and in the campaign before, they reached a 100-point landmark.

Scholes had high praise for Jurgen Klopp's pace-setters, per BBC Radio 5 Live (h/t Joe Bray of the Manchester Evening News):

"What they've (Liverpool) done is sensational, the way they keep performing week in week out. They can go and win the treble and go unbeaten. It's not going to be easy.

"You do think at some point one team will beat them, but what they've achieved so far is nothing other than sensational, and of course they're going to win the league now it's just whether they can add the FA Cup and Champions League. You wouldn't bet against them winning a treble.

However, when compared to Pep Guardiola's juggernauts, Scholes said: "No, I don't think they are [better than City's Centurions]."

At the moment, Liverpool are on course to better the 100-point tally City notched in 2017-18. After 25 games of the Premier League term, they've won a remarkable 24 matches, with the only draw coming against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

OptaFranz summed up just how much better Klopp's side have been than anyone else in the Premier League this season:

Per Sky Sports Statto, Liverpool are on a ridiculous unbeaten run at the moment and closing in on a record for English football:

Liverpool's football is certainly not dull to watch, although when City play at their fluid best, there aren't many more aesthetically pleasing teams in world football.

In the 2017-18 season, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva weaved their magic on a consistent basis, helping City dominate almost every midfield they faced. Factor in the goalscoring of Sergio Aguero and the wing wizardry of players like Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane, Guardiola's team could tear through opponents.

Per Duncan Alexander of Opta, that record points total is one of a number of high-profile achievements Liverpool could surpass:

Although Scholes' comments are likely to spark debate, as a United icon, he is unlikely to be particularly fond of City's previous dominance, nor of Liverpool's current stranglehold on the Premier League.

The midfielder won the Premier League 11 times with United, as well as two UEFA Champions League titles. The Red Devils are 38 points back on Liverpool and five behind Chelsea, who occupy fourth spot.