NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2020: Participants, Live Stream and Score Prediction

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

NBA All-Star Weekend is filled with fun events. Who doesn't love the Slam Dunk Contest, the 3-Point Contest and, of course, the All-Star Game?

Those events won't come until later this weekend, but Friday night is also sure to have some fun, exciting moments, including in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

This year's event is set to take place at the United Center in Chicago, and there will be plenty of Windy City flavor in the game.

Both celebrity teams will be captained by a Chicago-based rapper. Common will lead the team coached by Michael Wilbon, while Chance the Rapper heads the squad coached by Stephen A. Smith.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Friday night's celebrity game.

2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

When: Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: United Center in Chicago

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Rosters

Team Wilbon (Home)

Captain: Common (rapper, recording artist)

Bad Bunny (recording artist)

Hannibal Buress (actor, comedian)

Kane Brown (recording artist)

Jon Batiste (musician)

Alex Moffat (actor, comedian)

Jose Andres (chef, humanitarian)

Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer)

Jidenna (recording artist)

Chelsea Gray (WNBA player)

Quentin Richardson (former NBA player)

Team Stephen A. (Away)

Captain: Chance the Rapper (rapper, recording artist)

Quavo (rapper, recording artist)

Taylor Bennett (rapper, recording artist)

LaRoyce Hawkins (actor)

Anthony "Spice" Adams (actor, comedian, former NFL player)

Marc Lasry (Milwaukee Bucks co-owner)

Ronnie 2K (2K Sports marketing director)

Katelyn Ohashi (gymnast)

Lil Rel Howery (actor, comedian)

A'ja Wilson (WNBA player)

Darius Miles (former NBA player)

Predictions

Since the first NBA All-Star Celebrity Game took place in 2003, the level of play has greatly improved.

The final score of that inaugural contest was 46-43. No team reached 70 points in a celebrity game until 2012. And heading into last year's event, there had never been an NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in which both teams reached that mark.

However, that changed in 2019, when the home team won 82-80 at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Last year's standouts were Quavo, a member of the hip-hop group Migos, who won the celebrity game's MVP award in 2018, and Famous Los, a comedian known for viral videos.

While Quavo scored a game-high 27 points, Los led his team to victory and scored 22 points, earning him MVP honors in his celebrity-game debut.

Now, it's time for a rematch. Quavo is playing for Team Stephen A. this year, while Los is lacing up for Team Wilbon. And with these talented celebrities going head-to-head, it wouldn't be surprising to see another high-scoring encounter this year.

There are also plenty of players in this game with professional basketball experience. Team Stephen A. has Darius Miles (former NBA player) and A'ja Wilson (WNBA), while Team Wilbon features Quentin Richardson (former NBA player) and Chelsea Gray (WNBA).

And that doesn't even include all the Chicago-based celebrities in this game who will surely be motivated to have a solid showing in their hometown.

While both teams have standout players, Quavo is poised to have another big performance. He's scored the most points in each of the past two years, and he should be motivated to take back his MVP award.

In another high-scoring celebrity game, he will be the star, leading Team Stephen A. with a strong showing and some solid play from his supporting cast.

Pick: Team Stephen A. wins 76-70