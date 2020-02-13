Tiger Woods Talks 'Ironic' 24-Foot, 8-Inch Kobe Bryant Putt at Genesis Open

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2020

Tiger Woods tees off on the fourth hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Ryan Kang/Associated Press

Golfers found plenty of different ways to honor Kobe Bryant at Riviera Country Club Thursday at the Genesis Invitational, but a perfect putt helped Tiger Woods produce the best moment:

Woods carded an eagle on the first hole of the round thanks to a putt that was 24 feet and eight inches long. Bryant wore Nos. 24 and 8 during his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

"It's ironic, isn't it?" Woods said after the round, per Ryan Lavner of Golf Channel. "I didn't know about the putt being that long."

Bryant was killed along with his daughter Gianna, John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan last month in a helicopter crash. Several golfers, including Woods, were close to the basketball legend and used the opportunity to honor him on the course just outside of Los Angeles.

"No matter what we do, I think for a while we're going to always remember Kobe and what he meant, especially here in SoCal and the entire sports world," Woods said Thursday. "Very ironic that it happened to have those numbers on those holes and those exact measurements."

The tournament organizers are also paying tribute to the late Lakers star with a purple and gold sign with "Mamba" printed on it at the eighth hole tee box and a purple and gold flag on the No. 8 green.

Related

    Live Leaderboard: Genesis Invitational

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live Leaderboard: Genesis Invitational

    Golf
    via Golf

    Tiger Shoots 69 at Riviera

    Woods (-2) bogeys No. 18 to sit T-16 after 1st round of Genesis Invitational

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Shoots 69 at Riviera

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Matt Kuchar (-7) Leads After 1st Round at Riviera

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Matt Kuchar (-7) Leads After 1st Round at Riviera

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Tour Pros' Stories on the First Time They Played with Tiger

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tour Pros' Stories on the First Time They Played with Tiger

    PGATour
    via PGATour