2020 NBA Championship Odds: Lakers, Bucks Favorites Entering All-Star Break

Fresh off an overtime road victory over the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers enter the All-Star break as the favorites to capture the 2020 NBA title.

Caesars Palace has placed the Lakers' odds at +180 (bet $100 to win $180). The second best-odds belong to the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks, each at +300, with the Houston Rockets (+1200) rounding out the top four.

While the odds have changed throughout the year, the top four teams, amazingly, haven't moved. Back in July, Caesars had the Lakers (+350), Clippers (+400), Bucks (+450) and Rockets (+750) as the most likely plays to take home the title.

That's despite the Bucks bullying their way through the first half of the season to the tune of an NBA-best 46-8 record at the break. Even more notably, the odds-on favorites have made few roster adjustments since the start of the season.

The Lakers stood pat at the trade deadline while the Clippers made a move to acquire Marcus Morris Sr. The biggest deadline deal of the bunch belonged to the Rockets, who shipped center Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks as part of a push to land Robert Covington.

According to Tankathon.com, the Rockets have the easiest schedule remaining (.467 combined winning percentage of opponents) of the four favorites while the Bucks face the most difficult (.525).

The Toronto Raptors, who opened the season at +5000, have surged to +2000 to win the title. Even with Kawhi Leonard moving to the Clippers, Toronto has been able to keep pace in the Eastern Conference and stay within striking distance of repeating as champions.

Even as buyout season gets underway and teams make final tweaks to their rosters, it's hard to imagine the odds will shift much more down the stretch.