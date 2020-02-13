Ronda Rousey Signs Contract to Stream Online with Facebook Gaming

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Ronda Rousey has begun a new venture in the gaming world, signing a deal to make her own stream with Facebook Gaming, according to TMZ Sports.

The WWE Superstar and former UFC champion officially announced the news in a Twitter video Thursday:

"Gaming has always been a huge part of my life, and I can't wait to share that passion with my millions of fans on Facebook Gaming," Rousey said in a statement, via TMZ. "Through my streams, people can hang out with the real me, not the 'character' version of myself they’re used to seeing, though the 'Rowdy One' can't always be contained."

The "Baddest Stream on the Planet" is set to debut next Monday as she plays Pokemon Sword and Shield.



Facebook Gaming has been aggressively trying to sign notable video game stars recently, including Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, Corinna Kopf, and Gonzalo "Zero" Barrios, per Nathan Grayson of Kotaku. But Rousey represents a celebrity entering the gaming world instead of establishing herself online first.

She also voiced Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat 11.

Meanwhile, it's another way for Rousey to stay in the spotlight after going nearly a year since her last WWE match at WrestleMania.

Stephanie McMahon said recently she hopes the star will return by WrestleMania 37 in 2021.