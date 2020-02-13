Ex-Colts GM Ryan Grigson Reportedly Joins Browns in Advisory, Consulting Role

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly hired Ryan Grigson in an "advisory and consulting" role, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:

Grigson, 47, spent five seasons as the Indianapolis Colts general manager (2012-16).

He also served as the director of player personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles (2010-11), as a senior personnel executive for the Browns (2017) and a senior football consultant for the Seattle Seahawks (2018).

Grigson also had a cup of coffee as an NFL player with the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions in 1995.

He worked with Browns general manager Andrew Berry in 2017, when Berry was the team's vice president of player personnel. The two also worked together on the Colts during Grigson's tenure as general manager.

In 2017, Berry spoke about their working relationship, per the Associated Press:

"Having worked with him for four years with the Colts, I know Ryan is an individual with a palpable passion for scouting, a tireless work ethic and an insatiable competitive drive. His experiences as an NFL player and executive will prove valuable to the mission of our group, while his team-orientation and personal integrity will continue to strengthen our department's culture."

When Berry, 32, was hired to be the general manager in February, he also mentioned Grigson as an important influence in his career, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal:

"I feel fortunate that throughout my career I have worked for individuals that have given me a lot of responsibility at a very early age. It started with [former Colts GM] Ryan [Grigson], then [former Browns head of football operations] Sashi [Brown] and then [Eagles GM] Howie [Roseman]."

"From those experiences, I certainly felt like I was able to acquire skills maybe earlier than my peers across the league. The reality is there's going to be some growing on the job, right? First-time general manager, nobody is going to be perfect, but I feel very, very prepared for the role, and I'm looking forward to having the opportunity to execute."

Given their prior connections, it isn't a surprise that Berry is bringing Grigson back in an advisory role.